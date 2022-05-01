As reported earlier AEW is holding another set of tapings today in Orlando Florida for their weekly Youtube episodic Dark, with a bulk of the matches set to air throughout the next two months.

Debuting for AEW at today’s tapings was former NXT North American champion Leon Ruff. Ruff was released by WWE last August due to “budget cuts,” and has remained relatively quiet on the pro-wrestling circuit since.

You can see photos of Ruff’s debut below courtesy of JJ Williams and Tarra on Twitter.