New NXT North American champion Leon Ruff was the latest guest on the Instinct Culture show with host Denise Salcedo to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how he felt after his shocking win over Johnny Gargano on last week’s NXT on USA. Highlights are below.

Says he felt validated after winning NXT gold:

That moment everything that I did to pursue wrestling, every sacrifice that I made was worth it. I felt validated. It felt good to know that it paid off, I did myself a good job. I was doing a lot of work and I just kept telling myself, ‘if you keep doing this one day it will all pay off.’ So when it all did it was a great moment.

Thought it was a joke when he found out he was winning:

I couldn’t believe it because at first I thought it was a joke. I thought somebody was playing a prank on the new guy; ‘ Yo, we’re gonna make him believe this and then we’re gonna see how he looks when we tell him no’ but when I found out it was real, I had to take a second to think because Johnny Gargano is somebody that I admire a lot. When I discovered who he was on the independent scene I started to watch a lot of his matches and his documentaries. I used to write a lot of notes about him, so not only to wrestle him on TV but to take the title from him it was mind blowing, I couldn’t believe I got the opportunity to do it and I felt really fortunate.

Full interview is below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling News)