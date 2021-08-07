One of the many talents released by WWE in the last 24 hours was rising NXT star Leon Ruff, who appeared on last night’s episode of WWE 205 Live defeating Grayson Walker. Ruff, who is a former North American champion, took to Twitter to comment on his new free agency and thank the WWE Universe for giving him the opportunity to showcase his skill.

I was able to compete against and earn respect from wreslters I looked up to.

Make an impact in/and inspire the wwe universe.

And everyday I got to go to work with my best friend

Thank you all for the love -Leon pic.twitter.com/IDGy7u5SpS — LEONRUFF (@LEONRUFF_) August 7, 2021

Along with Ruff the following talents were cut by WWE: Bobby Fish, Bronson Reed, Jake Atlas, Ari Sterling, Kona Reeves, Stephon Smith, Tyler Rust, Zechariah Smith, Asher Hale, Giant Zanjeer, and Mercedes Martinez.