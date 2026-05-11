Leon Slater recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the rising star spoke about nearing the record for all-time longest TNA X-Division Champion in history, as well as his thoughts on Nic Nemeth giving him high-praise in media appearances.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On nearing the all-time longest reigning TNA X-Division champion of all time record: “Anyone from Austin Aries, who’s the current record holder, to AJ Styles, who was the first exhibition champion, Samoa Joe, Kurt Angle. You name the best of the best in the past 20 years and they’ve held this title. The fact that I’m about to become the longest if everything that I’m seeing goes to plan is something I hold very, very near and dear to my heart. It’s something that means a lot to me. For me, it means I’m exactly where I should be. I’ve always visualized and manifested myself to be in a position like this where I’m the figurehead of TNA’s signature division. I’ve always pictured doing great things with this title and that’s exactly what I’m doing. So I’m excited to get through Cedric Alexander on May 14th and get it in stone, get my name in the record books once again.”

On Nic Nemeth having praise for him on public platforms: “Someone for me, like, again, another guy that we have in TNA right now is Nic Nemeth. I remember having his action figure, I would take his action figure with me everywhere. I remember everything of his career. He was one of my favorites growing up. So to not only to get to, you know, operate in the same space in the same company as Nic, not only to get to work with Nic and wrestle him a handful of times, but for him to, again- to have his respect and for him to sing my praises when he doesn’t need to on public platforms is something that I’m very, very proud of.”