Leon Slater recently spoke with Phil Johnson of PW Mania for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the TNA X-Division Champion spoke about his dream match with Je’Von Evans, the NXT and TNA partnership and TNA’s rise on AMC.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts. Also embedded below is a complete video archive of the discussion.

On his dream match with Je’Von Evans: “It was an overall great experience. I think all of the fanfare and all of the hype I’ve seen online, like people clamoring for me and Je’Von to wrestle, of course, me watching his stuff and seeing how amazing he is, I knew that we would click instantly. One of my wishes has always been my dream opponent of all time; I wish I could wrestle myself. I think that’s probably the closest I’m going to get, wrestling Je’Von at Bound For Glory. I’m glad that we lived up to the expectations. People were clamoring to see it and still clamoring to see another one today.”

On the WWE NXT–TNA partnership: “It’s the best man, and I’m super, super happy and proud to be a part of TNA in 2026. Just because, as you said, this is the stuff that all of those fantasy bookings we made when we were younger, like, ‘oh my God, what if WWE invaded TNA?’ or vice versa, that stuff is coming true right now. To be one of the figureheads and one of the people who represent TNA during this time is something I hold great pride in.”

On TNA’s rise on AMC: “It’s phenomenal. It really is. I feel like the crew, the roster, management, and everyone we have working with us at TNA really deserve it. Now that we are [on AMC], I feel like we got what we deserve, and we’re smashing it out of the park every week, putting on the best quality professional wrestling show. Never mind good, never mind great, we’re striving to be the best.”