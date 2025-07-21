History was made at TNA Slammiversary 2025.

In front of a record-setting crowd of 7,623 fans at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York — the largest U.S. attendance in company history — Leon Slater defeated Moose to capture the TNA X-Division Championship.

The match began with Moose asserting his power advantage early, manhandling the young challenger and attempting to deliver damage on the floor. At one point, Moose looked to swing Slater into the ring apron while holding him in a powerbomb position, but Slater flipped out of danger and avoided a charging Moose, who crashed shoulder-first into the steel ring steps.

Slater capitalized, targeting the injured shoulder and firing up on offense with a series of high-impact aerial attacks, including his signature sprinting dive over the ring post that brought the crowd to its feet.

The reigning champion regrouped and regained control, but Slater kept coming. With his mother, sister, and girlfriend watching on from the crowd, Slater hit a Senton 450 that nearly ended it. Moose managed to survive and connected with a massive spear that sent Slater crashing to the outside.

Back in the ring, Moose taunted Slater and looked to put him away, but Slater turned the tide with a Code Red on the floor. Slater followed with a Swanton Bomb from across the ring in a move reminiscent of Jeff Hardy, then sealed the win with a second Senton 450.

With the victory, Leon Slater became the youngest X-Division Champion in TNA history. An emotional celebration followed as he embraced his family at ringside. In a rare gesture of respect, Moose personally placed the championship around Slater’s waist before exiting.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Slammiversary Results 7/20/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.