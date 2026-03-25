Leon Slater is still soaking in what he calls the best night of his career, and life.

The reigning TNA X-Division Champion had the opportunity to compete at John Cena’s WWE retirement show on December 13, 2025, teaming with Je’Von Evans in a tag-team bout against AJ Styles and Dragon Lee.

While Slater and Evans came up short, the experience itself left a lasting impact on the 21-year-old standout.

Appearing on the Battleground podcast, Slater opened up about what the moment meant to him, especially representing TNA on such a historic stage.

“It was a mad one, you know? It was really, really wild because it was — it almost feels like a dream when I look back on it, you know what I mean? Again, I repeat myself, but I have to pinch myself to confirm that was real. Let alone being a WWE superstar and being on that card, because I think there was four or five matches. So if we’re talking about spots available, we’re talking 10-15 maximum, on such an iconic night.

“I was saying to my friends and like my family, WrestleMania happens every year, SummerSlam happens every year. And that doesn’t take away from how huge that is, but there’s only one John Cena and there’s only one John Cena retirement show. So the fact that I don’t even work there and I was on John Cena’s last show as the X-Division Champion coming out with it around my neck representing my brand and my people, it was something that I hold very, very close to my heart. And it’s something I’m very, very proud of.”

Slater also reflected on sharing the ring with some of the industry’s top names, calling the entire experience surreal from start to finish.

“So to be surrounded by that, and then to have the match that we had, it was a dream come true,” Slater said. “Especially with it being AJ and having Je’Von and Dragon there as well. It really was — it was the best day of my life, man. I’ll be real, it was great.”