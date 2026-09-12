Leon Slater has fired back at Grayson Waller over his recent remarks about TNA Wrestling.

Since returning to WWE NXT, Waller has taken several shots at TNA, including comments directed at former TNA World Champion Cruz Montana. The reigning NXT Champion has also mocked the promotion on other occasions.

During an interview with Counted Out (see video below), Slater was asked about Waller’s comments and said he isn’t putting much stock into them unless Waller is willing to back them up inside a TNA ring.

“I’ve seen it. I’ve seen it and until that brother comes over and tests himself against some TNA talent, it’s all just talk to me,” Slater said. “He can say, ‘Oh, you’re TNA good.’ What was the other lyric he said? ‘It’s like being the best in a high school gym’ or something like that, right? To me, it’s all talk. To me, it’s just all talk.”

Slater pointed to TNA’s in-ring product while arguing that Waller would need to cross over to the promotion before he takes his criticism seriously.

“In TNA, excuse the pun, it’s total nonstop action. We don’t do all of that talking. If we say something, we go out and do it. If I say I’m gonna become the youngest X Division Champion of all time, I’m gonna do it; say I’m gonna become the World Champion, I’m gonna do it.”

Slater then challenged Waller to make the same remarks directly to him and other members of the TNA roster.

“So until he comes and crosses the line, and maybe looks me in the face, looks Frankie Kazarian in the face, looks Nic Nemeth in the face and tells us to our face that we are less than, I don’t believe a single word that he says,” Slater continued. “That guy can do it for the clicks; he can do it for the views. But until he steps over the line and proves it, it’s a whole bunch of bullsh*t to me.”

Asked if he would be interested in facing Waller should the NXT Champion make his way to TNA, Slater didn’t hesitate.

“Absolutely, absolutely. I’ve been over to his side. I’ve been very successful on his side. Tag Team Title matches, NXT Title matches. WWE Title matches, U.S. Title matches. I’ve done a lot to say that I’ve never worked there.”

Slater added that he would be interested to see whether Waller maintained the same attitude with the two standing face-to-face.

“So I would be very, very interested if Grayson would have that same talk and that same attitude if he was looking at me face-to-face in a TNA ring; that’s for sure.”

Waller is currently reigning as NXT Champion, while Slater is preparing for a TNA World Championship opportunity at Bound For Glory.