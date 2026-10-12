History was made at TNA Wrestling’s biggest event of the year on Sunday night.

The TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view event held on Sunday, October 11, took place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, and featured a historic TNA World Championship change.

Leon Slater challenged defending champion Nic Nemeth in a highly anticipated showdown, looking to avenge a previous loss to the veteran from March 2025.

The match featured several near falls, with Nemeth connecting with multiple Fameassers and eventually hitting his Danger Zone finisher, only for Slater to kick out.

Slater also came close to victory after connecting with his Swanton 450, but Nemeth managed to survive the attempt.

The closing moments saw Slater counter another Danger Zone attempt with a Blue Thunder Bomb before following Nemeth to the floor and connecting with Big Play Slater.

After bringing Nemeth back inside the ring, Slater delivered another Swanton 450 to secure the pinfall victory and capture the TNA World Championship.

With the victory, the 22-year-old Slater made history by becoming the youngest TNA World Champion of all time, surpassing the previous record held by Tessa Blanchard, who captured the championship at 24 years old in January 2020.

The victory marks another major milestone in Slater’s rapidly rising career and establishes him as the new face of TNA Wrestling’s world championship picture.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

The youngest TNA World Champion of all-time. #TNABoundForGlory @LEONSLATER_ https://t.co/LYlAiPJfyu — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 12, 2026