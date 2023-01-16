PWMania recently conducted an interview with indie sensation Leon Slater, where he spoke on a number of topics including working for PROGRESS, wrestling Konosuke Takeshita, and how he hopes to compete more in American and Japan. Highlights can be found below.

Getting an opportunity with PROGRESS Wrestling:

It was what I always dreamed of, I got to say. It’s amazing. PROGRESS were one of the first to give me a spot on an event, outside of a pre-show, and performing at the Ballroom and all the other top venues the company run has been amazing. I first got on Roy Johnson’s Everything’s Patterned show at The Dome during PROGRESS’ anniversary week and was in a 4-way, and I think I made a good impression as they brought me back a few times after that. Stuff has moved so fast for me, with PROGRESS, Rev Pro, GCW all being so great for me, so I sometimes take a step back and realize how fortunate I am. PROGRESS has been so good to me and so beneficial in where I wanna go, it’s one of my favorite places to work.

His match with Konosuke Takeshita being his favorite of 2022:

That’s a tough question as I took on some incredible wrestlers. Zack Sabre Jr., Mike Bailey, Lio Rush, and RKJ. So many solid names there’s so many to mention. But I’d say my match in PROGRESS against Konosuke Takeshita was the best. It was crazy man and he is amazing. The crowd were so into it and everything felt right, so that’s a real stand out for me.

His ambition to wrestle more in America and Japan: