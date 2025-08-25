Leon Slater recently spoke with our friends at PWMania.com for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling.

During the discussion, the youngest TNA X-Division Champion in TNA Wrestling history spoke about AJ Styles passing the TNA torch to him, his pitch for a WWE NXT vs. TNA Wrestling invasion storyline, as well as something fans might not know about him.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On AJ Styles: “In the early days of TNA, he put it on his back. I feel like if you ask anyone what their TNA Mount Rushmore is, the first name on there is AJ Styles, without a doubt. To have Mr. TNA pretty much come out there and sing my praises and give me the salute and almost have that passing of the torch moment, even though I don’t think we’re quite there with the passing of the torch moment. I feel like there’s only one way to pass a torch in wrestling that hasn’t happened yet between AJ and me. It’s a huge moment for me, and I’m super grateful. It means the world that not only Mr. TNA, but the first X-Division Champion came out to sing my praises at UBS when I became the youngest X-Division Champion of all time.”

On an WWE NXT–TNA invasion storyline: “As far as the storyline goes, my ideal storyline would be almost like an ‘Invasion’ storyline. That’s how I picture this culminating. There’s been all of this talk on who has the better wrestlers, better this, better that, but I think there’s only one way to see who’s the better brand. We take a team of four or five TNA all-stars and put them against a team of four or five NXT all-stars, and we see which brand is better. For me, that would be an incredible storyline. If that does happen one day, I’d be super eager to be a part of that TNA squad and represent my company.”

On something fans don’t know about him: “I guess if there’s one thing that I assume people wouldn’t guess, it’s that I’m a big fan of horror movies. A lot of people from where I’m from or who look like me are not big fans of horror movies. But I’m a huge horror movie guy. Anything A24, most Blumhouse stuff, I’m a big fan of. Anything retro, like Halloween, Nightmare on Elm Street, I’m a big horror movie guy. We’re actually in a really good scene of horror movies right now. Weapons just came out, I’m going to see Together at some point, Bring Her Back was a killer movie. I know magic, too. I know card tricks. I don’t think people would expect that. I’m still perfecting it, but I’m working on my magic.”

Check out the complete interview by clicking here, or by watching the video in the YouTube player embedded below.