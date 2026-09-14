Leon Slater discussed Avery Styles during an interview with Adrian Hernandez of Unlikely. Slater said he connected with the young TNA signing after meeting him at Lockdown and sees a future match as a meaningful possibility.

“Avery is a g man, Avery is a g. … After kind of hanging out with him and spending the day with him, talking to Wendy a little bit as well, I text AJ afterwards and I go, ‘Man, you have done a hell of a job, you have a beautiful family man.’”

“Avery is, he’s so humble. … For someone that’s I think less than a year into his wrestling journey and he’s already signed to TNA and he’s already getting propped up as the next big thing, it’s a lot of pressure. He doesn’t let that get to him, he’s very very humble.”

Slater said their shared experience as young talent facing expectations makes the idea especially appealing.

“I think me and Avery kind of click on that level as well, we have similar experiences as young guys trying to find their way through the wrestling world.”

“I truly hope we get to step in the ring one day at TNA because that would be a hell of a moment. … If me and Avery get to lock horns in a TNA ring, it would be a dream.”

Source: Leon Slater’s Adrian Hernandez / Unlikely interview, via Fightful’s transcription.