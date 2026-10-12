Leon Slater capped off the biggest night of his professional wrestling career with an emotional message to fans following TNA Bound For Glory 2026.

After defeating Nic Nemeth to capture the TNA World Championship at the TNA Bound For Glory 2026 pay-per-view on October 11 at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, FL., Slater addressed the crowd after the show went off the air.

The 22-year-old, who made history as the youngest TNA World Champion of all time, reflected on his journey to the top and the obstacles he encountered along the way.

In a fan-recorded video that surfaced on social media, Slater spoke about pursuing his dream of becoming a professional wrestler since the age of nine.

“I’m supposed to [be the] big World Champion now,” Slater began. “I don’t hear my words right now man. I mean I’ve been chasing this. I’ve been training for this. I’ve been working for this since I was nine years old. Oh, I am. Oh, I have in this game of pro wrestling and life.”

Slater then shifted his focus to the challenges young people face when attempting to establish themselves, particularly when it comes to being denied opportunities because of their age or lack of experience.

“I’m sure a lot of people in here from the land we’re always told that we’re too young,” he said. “We’re always told that we’re not experienced enough but yet they won’t give us the experience.”

The new TNA World Champion recalled experiencing those same frustrations before finding success in professional wrestling, revealing that he had repeatedly been turned down for jobs despite submitting strong applications.

“I remember a time before this,” Slater continued. “Before I was lucky enough to live the life I do, I was applying for jobs left, right and center. Every single time it said, ‘Leon, your application was great but you don’t have enough experience. You’re too young.’”

Now standing before the Tampa crowd with the TNA World Championship in his possession, Slater used his accomplishment as an example of what can happen when someone refuses to give up on their goals.

He concluded his speech with an inspirational message that included a reference to the famous “The world is yours” line from the 1983 film Scarface.

“Now I’ve got a big f\*cking gold belt in my hand to say this is my experience,” Slater said. “I say to everyone in here young, middle aged, old, baby, pensioner, retired, if you can see it in here and you can speak it through here, the world is yours.”

Slater later shared the fan-recorded footage on X, adding the caption, “The world is yours.”

His championship victory at Bound For Glory marked a historic milestone for TNA Wrestling, with Slater breaking the company’s all-time record for youngest World Champion at just 22 years old.

For those interested, you can check out our complete TNA Bound For Glory 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.