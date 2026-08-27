TNA will crown a new X-Division Champion at Bound for Glory.

Leon Slater captured the X-Division Championship from Cedric Alexander at Lockdown, but announced later that night that he was exercising “Option C” to receive a shot at TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth.

With Slater relinquishing the X-Division title, Director of Authority Santino Marella announced that qualifying matches will be held to determine the participants in a six-way match for the vacant championship at Bound for Glory.

“Ladies and gentlemen, it is I, Santino Marella, the Director of Authority. Leon Slater has exercised ‘Option C,’ which means he will challenge for the TNA World title,” Marella said. “In light of that, he has vacated the X-Division Championship, and we will be starting a series of qualifying matches in which the winner of each match will then be in a six-way match for the X-Division title at Bound for Glory.”

The participants and qualifying matches have yet to be announced.

Slater will challenge Nemeth for the TNA World Championship at Bound for Glory on October 11 in Tampa, Florida.

TNA could begin setting the stage for the X-Division qualifiers on tonight’s live post-Lockdown edition of Impact from Brampton, Ontario, Canada.

For a complete preview of tonight’s post-TNA Lockdown episode of TNA iMPACT, click here.