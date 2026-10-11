Les Thatcher believes Charlie Haas found extra motivation in carrying on for his brother Russ after his death. On Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury, the trainer recalled Charlie’s return to wrestling and the responsibility he felt was driving him.

Charlie has since looked back on his WWE career, but Thatcher’s recollection centered on their time in the Heartland Wrestling Association. He couldn’t remember exactly how long Charlie stayed away after losing Russ, estimating that it was a couple of weeks.

Thatcher said the decision about returning had to belong to the wrestler, who understood what he was going through better than a trainer could. He remembered Charlie continuing to show up for training and working hard on shows, and agreed when Asbury asked whether honoring Russ gave him more drive.

“I think Charlie realized he was carrying the banner for both of them and I think that made him work that much harder, honestly.”

Source: Developmentally Speaking with Bryan Asbury.

Photo: Les Thatcher by shstrng, CC BY 2.0. Cropped version supplied by Wikimedia Commons.