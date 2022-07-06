AEW star Leva Bates spoke about some side effects she has felt after suffering a concussion on the latest edition of Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog, which includes losing her hearing, and a swollen ear canal that has now developed into a full on condition. Check out the full details from the interview in the highlights below.

How she’s had bad hearing, which later developed into a condition:

“I’ve had bad hearing for a long time, I’ve been suffering for a long time. I always had kind of bad hearing and I was doing stunt shows … We were shooting guns without ear protection and one time I shot a wasp’s nest in a covered wagon … It ringed so bad that I am pretty sure that was the beginning of my ears being messed up and then I found out that I have a condition.”

Says she temporarily loses hearing at times due to concussions:

“When I get a concussion, the area around my ear canals swell and I lose hearing like, usually about 24 hours, completely. That’s terrifying, the first time it ever happened, but it comes back.”

Recalls getting hard really hard in IMPACT:

“But now I have tinnitus … It was during Impact, I got punched real hard [in the face] on accident … It hit me so hard that I’m pretty sure that like, it popped something, and ever since then I’ve had constant ringing in my ears all the time. So what the hearing aids do, they made the outside world louder than the ringing in my ears.”

