AEW star Leva Bates was the latest guest on Thunder Rosa’s Taco Vlog, where Bates discussed her multiple roles backstage for the promotion, including with the make-up department, wardrobe department, and her position co-running Heels. Highlights from her appearance can be found below.

Says she is under a double-contract as a talent and backstage duties:

“So, I don’t know if a lot of people know this or not, I feel like I’ve been a little bit more open about it. I’m a double-contract, which means I’m talent but I’m also office. I run the makeup department, the wardrobe department, I do P.R., I co-run Heels. I am the connector between a lot of different departments, especially if Speedy needs some help, ‘Hey, I need girls for a photoshoot, can you help me out?”

How a lot of her jobs are things she use to do with Brandi Rhodes:

“Basically, a lot of stuff that Brandi [Rhodes] and I did together, I’m still doing it so, I do a lot of things. I think it’s been really cool. I have a lot of respect for a lot of people who work behind the scene now, because I’m doing it and I also see how hard they work.”

