During an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Leva Bates revealed that Cody Rhodes and Christopher Daniels were instrumental in bringing her to AEW. Here’s what she had to say:

Cody actually hit me up. He’s like, ‘we’re looking for some celebrity people to do videos, and we think it would be a lot of fun if you just kind of do a little video. If you wouldn’t mind, it would be a big help for us.’ And I’m like, ‘oh my God.’ Honestly, to be 100% honest, I was like, ‘this is wonderful publicity for me’, because around that time, I felt like my indie bookings were starting to go down a little bit. And I was like, ‘oh, this would help me out a lot.’ It’s like, they’re not really looking at me, but this is great. I’ll get PR, I’ll help them, they’ll help me. Heck yeah, I’ll do the video.

I’m in the middle of my Q&A and I get a buzz on my phone. I look down. It was Christopher Daniels and Cody, and Cody was like, ‘our plan worked.’ What plan? There was a plan? I’m like, ‘Cody, what plan?’ He’s like, ‘you’re in. You’re The Librarian.’ I’m like, ‘what?’ And I’m like, ‘hi guys, I’m sorry. I got a very important message I got to take care. Watch some music videos real quick and I’ll be right back.’ And I put the Twitch stream on pause where it just kept playing music videos.

And I’m like, ‘what are you talking about? What plan? Librarian? I thought you guys already had one.’ My mind went (makes exploding noises). So apparently that was his plan all along, or I just wasn’t aware that he was, I guess, trying to find an in for me.