– Former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson, who last wrestled in 2015, announced in a new video on YouTube that he will be returning to the ring on March 15 at the FWE show in North Carolina.

– Diamond Dallas Page continues to make miracles. The WWE Hall of Fame legend has been working with fellow pro wrestling legend Lex Luger, who has been wheelchair bound for years. In a new video released via his official YouTube channel, DDP gives an update on his work with “The Total Package,” including showing him standing up out of his wheelchair without assistance. “My brother Lex Luger is a changed man on a new path,” he wrote via X.

