– Former WWE Superstar Ezekiel Jackson, who last wrestled in 2015, announced in a new video on YouTube that he will be returning to the ring on March 15 at the FWE show in North Carolina.
– Diamond Dallas Page continues to make miracles. The WWE Hall of Fame legend has been working with fellow pro wrestling legend Lex Luger, who has been wheelchair bound for years. In a new video released via his official YouTube channel, DDP gives an update on his work with “The Total Package,” including showing him standing up out of his wheelchair without assistance. “My brother Lex Luger is a changed man on a new path,” he wrote via X.
– The following press release was issued:
Fightin Phils to Welcome Professional Wrestler “Swoggle” on July 18
VIP and Bobblehead Packages Available Now
(Reading, PA) – The Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies, are excited to announce that professional wrestler “Swoggle” will be coming to FirstEnergy Stadium on Friday, July 18.
Swoggle will be in attendance for that night’s game against the Portland Sea Dogs, Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. and gates to the Diamond Credit Union Plaza will open at 5 p.m. The night will also feature postgame fireworks.
Swoggle is currently signed to a Legends contract with the WWE and performs on the independent circuit. He also had a tenure in Impact Wrestling. Swoggle made his WWE debut in 2006 and won the Cruiserweight Championship.
Fans can purchase a Swoggle VIP Meet and Greet Package. The package includes a VIP Meet and Greet from 5-6 p.m., a photo opportunity, an item autographed and a bobble head. Fans can purchase a Blue Box seat with the meet and greet for $61 or a green box seat for $58.
Additionally, fans can get a blue box seat and a bobblehead for $41, while a green box seat with bobblehead is $38. Swoggle will be greeting fans for free for a limited time in the Diamond Credit Union Plaza when the game begins. Tickets for all package options can be purchased HERE.
