“The Total Package” is finally taking his rightful place in pro wrestling history.

Pro wrestling legend Lex Luger has been announced as an inductee for the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame. The former WWE and WCW Champion joins WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and women’s wrestling legend Michelle McCool as the only officially announced inductees thus far.

Luger, who is confined to a wheelchair and has been working with Diamond Dallas Page, was surprised by Cody Rhodes, who informed him of the exciting news while he was visiting DDP.

Triple H surfaced on social media shortly after the video was released to comment on the news.

“Lex Luger has overcome challenges his whole career,” he wrote via X. “Not only a champion in WCW and an incredible

WWE Superstar, but he has overcome challenges in life that are truly inspirational. He will now take his place as a member of the 2025 [WWE Hall Of Fame].”

Other legends rumored for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame class includes The Natural Disasters and Demolition.

The 2025 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas this coming April.

WWE.com released the following official announcement regarding Lex Luger’s WWE Hall of Fame induction:

Lex Luger to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Lex Luger went by many names whether he was in NWA, WCW or WWE, including The Total Package and The All-American, and now you can call him a WWE Hall of Famer. With an incredible physique and unrelenting motor, the former pro football player dominated the squared circle, holding the United States Title for a record-setting 523 days. Despite losing it, he reclaimed it less than two months later and defended it for an additional 210 days before vacating it when he won the WCW World Championship for the first time. After a successful run in WCW, Luger landed in WWE to much fanfare and he quickly became less focused on his looks and more on his pride in America. On July 4, 1993, “The All-American” Lex Luger answered a challenge from Yokozuna and slammed the then-WWE Champion on the deck of the USS Intrepid. Defending the honor of America all over the country in his Lex Express bus, Luger shared the winner’s circle of the 1994 Royal Rumble Match with Bret “Hit Man” Hart before joining forces with The British Bulldog to form The Allied Powers. Luger went back to WCW in 1995 which helped ignite the Monday Night Wars, and his second stint in the company was highlighted by his second WCW Title win, this time dethroning “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan. After a series of health setbacks following his retirement, Luger dedicated himself to improving his body and mind by working with Diamond Dallas Page. The news of Luger’s Hall of Fame induction was broken to the legend by Cody Rhodes in a touching moment between the two generational stars while a proud DDP looked on. For Luger, a WWE Hall of Fame induction not only cements his legacy as one of the most memorable Superstars of all time but also marks an emotional milestone as he continues to inspire fans all over the world.

.@GenuineLexLuger has overcome challenges his whole career. Not only a champion in WCW and an incredible @WWE Superstar, but he has overcome challenges in life that are truly inspirational. He will now take his place as a member of the 2025 #WWEHOF https://t.co/8ZVlUPHmFq pic.twitter.com/mzLgQsRcOC — Triple H (@TripleH) March 7, 2025