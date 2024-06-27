Lex Luger is back in the headlines once again.

The WWE and WCW legend, whose real name is Larry Pfohl, recently filed to trademark several terms related to his pro-wrestling gimmick. This includes “Lex Luger,” “The Total Package,” and “Total Package 2.0” The full details of what that entails can be found in the summary below.

Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes Hats; Shirts; Socks; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts

Luger is currently on a legends deal with WWE.