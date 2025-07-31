“The Total Package” has finally processed the loss of “The Hulkster.”

On Thursday morning, WWE Hall of Fame legend Lex Luger surfaced on social media to issue a statement regarding the passing of a pro wrestling icon.

As noted, Hulk Hogan died at age 71 last Thursday, and a week later, Luger has finally processed the loss and has released his first comments about the passing of the man he famously confronted on the debut episode of WCW Monday Nitro, effectively kicking off the “Monday Night Wars” between WWE and WCW.

“This one really hit me,” Luger wrote via X. “Needed some time to process it all.”

Luger continued, “Thank you Hulkster for all you did for me and so many others. My heartfelt prayers and condolences for your family and closest friends. I will see you again in heaven my friend. Save me a ringside seat.”

Lex Luger then went on to share a couple of photos of himself working with Hogan during their respective runs in WCW, as well as a screenshot of a quote “Superstar” Billy Graham made about death.