– WWE has released special footage of Superstars inside their pods during the Men’s and Women’s Elimination Chamber matches at last Saturday night’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto premium live event.

– WWE continues to churn out content on their newly launched WCW Vault YouTube channel. Featured below is the latest offering, the November 4, 1985 episode of NWA World Championship Wrestling, which airs at the nostalgic time of 6:05pm EST., like in the old TBS days.

– Lex Luger has finally commented on the news of his WWE Hall of Fame induction as part of the 2025 class along with Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michelle McCool and others. “The Total Package” wrote via X:

Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and congratulations shown by the incredible Wrestling fans, family and friends!!! So honored and filled with gratitude. Thank you Lord!!!