WWE and WCW legend Lex Luger recently sat down with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on potentially getting inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, and how important his appearance on the very first Monday Night Nitro was for WCW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he might come out of his wheelchair for a WWE Hall of Fame induction:

I might pop out of the chair for that. I would take that chance, if that moment comes. That honor would be the cherry on top of my career.

Talks appearing on the first Nitro:

No doubt about it. But that was a great night. It’s hard to shock the boys, but man, even the boys were shocked. I’d done a house show the night before in New Brunswick, Canada [for WWE], so to show up on the first night of Nitro, it was incredible.

On his supportive fanbase: