WWE and WCW legend Lex Luger recently sat down with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on the passing of Scott Hall, and how he feels about Sting’s current run in AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

His memories of Scott Hall:

Scott was a great talent in the ring. We hung out quite a bit outside the ring and traveled together. We had a lot of great times together. We also shared a lot of similar struggles. It was inspiring to see Scott when he emerged from that. I have nothing but love for Scott. It’s a tremendous loss. I have nothing but love for Scott and his family.

On Sting’s AEW run:

I love it. I can’t believe he’s doing what he’s doing, but I love watching. We just saw each other. I always want the best for him.

How his health is holding up: