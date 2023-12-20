Lex Luger has a few people in mind if a biopic was ever made about his life.

The former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent edition of his Lex Express podcast. The WWE and WCW alumni named Chris Hemsworth and Jason Mamoa as his top choices.

Oh, man. Who’s that guy that’s set to play Hulkster in that movie…? [Chris Hemsworth]. I should be more up on the Hollywood stars that I am. I have a different look than the guy who plays [Aquaman]. Yeah, Jason Momoa. Man, I’d love to have either of those guys or somebody like that.

