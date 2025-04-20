As is tradition, the WWE Hall of Fame inductees were introduced during WrestleMania 41, but Lex Luger was noticeably absent. The segment included all the other honorees from the previous night, such as Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Typhoon (representing the Natural Disasters), Michelle McCool, and Triple H. Despite being inducted, Luger was neither featured nor mentioned.

Over the years, Luger has faced significant health challenges and was once fully reliant on a wheelchair. Remarkably, he stood to deliver his Hall of Fame speech the night before. The reason for his absence from the WrestleMania segment remains unclear.

At WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night One), Charlotte Flair failed to capture the WWE Women’s Championship in a hard-fought match against Tiffany Stratton.

Taking to Twitter after the match, Ric Flair argued that his daughter was still on top despite getting pinned inside Allegiant Stadium.

Flair’s comments are somewhat ironic given that he and Charlotte have had several championship wins that matter to both mother and daughter.

Charlotte earned a shot at Stratton by winning the 2025 Women’s Royal Rumble, making Flair the first-ever two-time Women’s Rumble winner.

Stratton won the gold by cashing in Money in the Bank on Nia Jax during the first episode of WWE SmackDown in 2025.