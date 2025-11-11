Lex Luger is celebrating a major personal milestone this holiday season.

The former WCW and WWE star took to social media on Tuesday to share a heartwarming photo of himself standing on a step ladder while trimming his Christmas tree, something he says he hasn’t been able to do in nearly two decades.

Luger, who has used a wheelchair since suffering a spinal stroke in 2007, credited his close friend Diamond Dallas Page for helping him regain his mobility through DDP’s fitness and wellness program.

“A picture is worth a thousand words!! Trimming our tree,” Luger tweeted. “Haven’t been able to do this for almost 2 decades. Thanks to my good friend. Thank you Jesus!!!”

The 67-year-old, whose real name is Larry Pfohl, mentioned in a follow-up reply that his wife — whom he married earlier this year — is already in the Christmas spirit.

“My beautiful wife starts celebrating early for sure,” he wrote.

Luger has enjoyed a year of uplifting moments. Back in April, he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 weekend. DDP was the one to help induct him, and Luger stood up from his wheelchair on his own to deliver his emotional speech.