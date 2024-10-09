During a recent edition of his “Lex Expressed” podcast, former WWE and WCW wrestler Lex Luger commented on the passing of Sid Vicious and how he believes fans will remember the WWE legend.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On how people will look back on Sid’s career: “I think people are gonna look back very, very fondly on his career and what he accomplished and how he looked. I can’t imagine there’ll ever be another guy like him.”

On how fans will remember Sid: “I think he’s gonna be remembered for who he was and what he meant to the young fans. Sid was like… He was the man; he was a huge star.” Luger ended by further noting that Viscious wasn’t only a huge star on television, but in real life as well.

Sid Vicious passed away on August 26 after battling cancer for several years.