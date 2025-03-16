In a new IGN video where he plays some WWE 2K25, former WWE Champion Big E discussed his relationship with Roman Reigns.

On Roman Reigns: “I’ve known Roman for 14 years now. I remember him when he played football at Georgia Tech. I was a defensive tackle, he was a defensive tackle. So he’s someone, I’ve been aware of him since college. I think it was all conference at Georgia Tech. So he was someone, a name I knew from college.”

On an old video of Reigns spotting him in the gym: “Then starting off, there’s a video of me benching 575 at Cena’s gym that was used in a promo package and it’s Roman spotting me. Especially when you first come up in WWE and FCW, there were probably about 40 of us training together in a warehouse. So we’re together every single day. We’re doing shows on the weekends. We’re training together. So I’ve known Roman pretty well.”

During a recent appearance on the “Ring the Belle” podcast, former WWE Superstar and Women’s Champion Wendi Richter expressed her desire to see Cyndi Lauper be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

On Lauper’s “Girl Just Want to Have Fun”: “I still love that song. Years later, I was still going out to the ring to that song, they knew that song. They knew who was coming out. I think it always will be [a popular song]. It’s fun. Just having Cyndi Lauper, that’s all I needed.”

On wanting Cyndi Lauper to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: “After that, I became a household word. I’m just hoping that someday she’ll be inducted into the Hall of Fame in the celebrity division. I mean, she’s done more for wrestling than any celebrity has. So, it just has to be that it’s not good timing for her.”

During a recent edition of his “Lex Expressed” podcast, Lex Luger commented on his upcoming Hall of Fame induction and why he doesn’t see it as closure.

On not viewing the Hall of Fame as closure: “Well, I still work with the company, so to be continued. I don’t see closure. If you’d asked me after I left, and then a lot of things that happened after that, if this moment would have ever come, almost 20 years ago, I would have said, ‘Not a chance I’ll have anything even to do in wrestling,’ right?”

On wanting to take things to another level: “So, I mean, I can take this to a whole other level. So I don’t know about closure because it’s to be continued. I love working with the Legends program, and it goes on, and we get together with the guys for events they send us to. It’s like a class reunion. Yeah, the party goes on. It’s like a love fest with us and the fans. It’s amazing. So I don’t know about look at this as closure at all, but just, it’s just like a gold star.”

During a recent interview with “MuscleMan Malcolm,” former WWE Superstar and WWE Champion Raj Dhesi (Jinder Mahal) commented on being one of Triple H’s final opponents, how he felt about the match, and more.

On being among Triple H’s last opponents: “Yeah, I believe, it’s gotta be in his last ten or six or something near that. It was awesome. That crowd was incredible that night. Actually, another funny story about that night. In the arena, there was a huge crack, and they couldn’t sit in the arena. On the side of the arena, the whole wall, kind of where the bleachers were, was a giant crack. So they couldn’t sit anybody in that section. But we’re lucky that the show went on.”

On how he felt about the match: “Everybody was safe. It was a great match. It was a fun match. I think I’ve shared this story before. When we got to the venue that day, I hadn’t seen Hunter all day or anytime before. He got busy doing media interviews, I was getting pulled a million different directions, and we never really had time to call it until like intermission time, as we’re getting ready, warming up, we called the main parts of it, the finish, etc, and the rest, mainly, he just called in the ring.”

