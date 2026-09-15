Lex Luger has revealed that a fall just one day before his WWE Hall of Fame induction forced him to change his original plans for the ceremony.

Luger was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2025, with one of the more memorable moments of the ceremony coming when “The Total Package” rose from his wheelchair and took several assisted steps.

During a recent appearance on Going Ringside (see second video below), Luger revealed that he had originally planned to do even more, but a fall at the Atlanta airport the previous day left him in rough shape.

“Yeah, I did get up. So that, that was a miracle of God right there,” Luger said. “Cause I had fallen the day before. So I was in real bad shape.”

Luger explained that the original idea called for him to arrive in his wheelchair before walking the rest of the way to the podium.

“I was going to walk out. I was going to come out in the chair and walk the rest of the way, but we couldn’t do it because I had fallen out of an Uber car the day before at the Atlanta airport on the cement. So, yeah.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Luger was asked about the possibility of ever putting Yokozuna in his Torture Rack finishing hold. Luger noted that Yokozuna was the one opponent he never attempted the move on.

“We thought of trying to, if we could get him up on somehow on the top apron and I can get underneath him. Could I walk him out? He’s the only guy I didn’t try the rack on.”

Luger went on to praise Yokozuna’s athleticism despite his size.

“Yoko’s so agile. He was unbelievable. You could have got a spot where you kick him and kick him. He could have ended up in the top turnbuckle. He was amazing.”

Luger was also asked about putting The Giant, now known as Paul Wight, in the Torture Rack during their time together in WCW. According to Luger, Wight’s height actually made the move relatively easy to execute.

“He was actually fairly easy because he’s so tall. It’s the really short, heavy guys that are more difficult for you to really get down and time it.”

Luger added, “But… He went up pretty easy because he kind of just got under me. He laid across me. He’s a great worker.”