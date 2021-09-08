Pro-wrestling legend Lex Luger was the latest guest on Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw to discuss a number of topics from his career, including his main event run in WWE and how he was never promised a world title run by Vince McMahon. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he was never promised the WWF title by Vince McMahon:

People think I was promised the belt. Vince never promised me the world title and he told me flat out, ‘If I put the belt on you and that’s the direction we go, I’d like to see that at WrestleMania 10 next Spring.’ So Vince got Yoko and Taker in an angle, we did the DQ and Vince said, ‘If we can rev this thing back up for WrestleMania, then that’s the direction we go’ but Vince never promised me the title, never said, ‘You’re gonna be my guy.’ People all say that and think that but [that] was never the case behind the scenes with that whole thing.

Says he thinks he should have won the title from Yokozuna at SummerSlam then lost a week later rather than win by DQ:

A lot of people thought maybe, he should’ve let me win in Detroit [at] SummerSlam [1993] and beat me even a week later on Raw or something for the title and so I had, as a babyface, kind of had the win after the big build up but other than that, Vince never made any promises to that thing, contrary to what a lot of people think. People ask me that all the time.

