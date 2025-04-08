Will Sting be allowed to induct Lex Luger into the 2025 class of the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 41 Weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada later this month?

Apparently the jury is still out.

During a recent interview with longtime pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter, “The Total Package” addressed this question, noting that he’s asked about having Sting and Diamond Dallas Page both induct him, but has yet to get an answer back.

“They were asking me about who could induct me and I said, obviously, DDP has been working with me so much in the past and I’d love for him to be out there, but I go, ‘have you ever had two guys out there for somebody?,'” Luger stated. “They can spot me, so if I try walking and I start to fall, I can have my two best buddies spot me on my shoulders. There is your money shot. Sting on one side, Dallas on the other making sure I don’t fall.”

Luger continued, “I’m a brevity speaker, so I’ll only be up there for a few minutes speaking from the heart with gratitude and thanks. To have both those guys there, I ran it by WWE guys, Triple H’s right hand man, ‘Oh, I know what you’re going to ask. I’ll have to run that up the flag pole. I don’t know.’ I haven’t had an answer back. Obviously, maybe selfishly, I think it’d be great for the fans, too. I just think it would be a classy thing to allow them up there. WWE may allow them up there, but he’d also have to have permission from Tony Khan and AEW. There is a lot of moving parts there. Ideally, obviously, I would love to see both of those guys up there with me. That would be huge for me and be special for the fans.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)