Rumors recently circulated online claiming that Lex Luger had been hospitalized. The WWE Hall of Famer quickly stepped in to shut down the speculation, confirming that he is safe at home and doing well.

Luger addressed the reports directly on X after noticing a headline claiming that the wrestling legend had been hospitalized.

“Hey Everybody. I was just made aware of this,” Luger wrote while referencing the headline. “False news!! I’m doing great!! Weekend off relaxing at home enjoying some hoops and my Buffalo Sabres hockey.”

Luger, who is 67 years old, has faced significant health challenges over the years. In 2007, he suffered a spinal stroke that left him paralyzed and dependent on a wheelchair. Over time, however, his condition has improved.

Through rehabilitation and help from fellow WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page and the DDP Yoga program, Luger has regained some strength and mobility. In recent years he has even been able to stand with assistance, marking a remarkable step forward in his recovery.

While relaxing at home, Luger also appeared to be enjoying a strong run from his hometown hockey team. The Buffalo Sabres are currently riding a six game winning streak and were scheduled to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center later in the evening.

Although Luger reassured fans that he is in good health, he also shared concern for another well known wrestling figure. Reports surfaced on Friday indicating that Konnan had been hospitalized in San Diego after undergoing surgery to amputate one of his legs due to serious medical complications.

Those reports described Konnan’s condition as delicate, with doctors reportedly monitoring his other leg for similar complications. As of now, additional updates on his health have not been widely confirmed.

Do you think Lex Luger’s recovery and continued mobility improvements are one of the most inspiring comeback stories in wrestling history?