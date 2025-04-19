Lex Luger became the first individual inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2025, with his longtime friend Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) handling the honors.

As he prepared to deliver his speech, Luger managed to stand up from his wheelchair, aided by DDP and another person, and took a few steps towards the podium.

Before beginning his Hall of Fame induction, Luger confessed that they had intended for a longer walk, but a recent mishap during an Uber ride altered those plans.

In his speech, Luger expressed his gratitude to his friends, Pastor Steve, and all his fans.

Luger reflected on his journey, noting that at first, he didn’t love the wrestling business, but he has now come full circle and is truly a big fan of the sport.

You can watch some highlights from Luger’s WWE Hall of Fame induction speech below:

WWE Hall of Famer, Lex Luger, proudly stands at the podium to tell a story about wrestling fans giving him a new outlook on life. 🥹👏#WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/pIOZPrUGv7 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Zelina Vega is on fire, and she is prepared to cross any boundary if it leads to winning the Women’s United States Championship.

After defeating the reigning Women’s U.S. Champion, Chelsea Green, not once, but twice, Zelina has made her intentions clear and declared her goal – she is pursuing the championship.

That’s the message Zelina conveyed in an interview with Byron Saxton following Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. She said,

“I am the future United States champion. That is the message that I’m sending. I didn’t need any help. I know that she does. She needs her little suicide squad to help her win matches. That’s fine. But I don’t. I don’t need anyone. And if tonight proved anything, it’s that I can do this.”

Logan Paul is seemingly confused.

While on the red carpet for the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame event on Friday night, Paul spoke to Byron Saxton, but instead of honoring legends like Triple H, The Natural Disasters, or Bret Hart and Steve Austin, Paul resorted to what he does best – singing his own praises.

Part of that self-praise, however, seemed to imply that Paul genuinely believes he is being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame himself.

The Maverick said, “Dude, the fact that this is my third, fourth year wrestling and I’m already being inducted into the Hall of Fame is one of the greatest accomplishments of my life. I’m the youngest male to ever be inducted, six years ahead of The Rock. So to be honest with you, I’m at a loss for words. I can’t wait for you to see my speech. My speech is very good. I wrote it with ChatGPT. Whatever. Forewarning. It has a little AI in it. But I’ve been working on it and I think it’s gonna make my mom cry.”