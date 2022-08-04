The legendary Lex Luger recently spoke with PWMania about a wide range of topics, like his thoughts on the future of the industry now that Vince McMahon has retired, as well as some of his favorite memories from his career, including his epic WCW world title win over Hulk Hogan 25 years ago. Highlights from the interview are below.

On His A&E WWE Legends biography:

“I don’t know the particulars. What I believe is the Icons content we were going to do ended up moving over to A&E. It’s going to be very similar, thankfully for the fans of the Icon video. We’re all very excited about it. I haven’t seen it in its entirety yet, only bits and pieces of it. I like surprises and I can’t wait to see it.”

Thinks wrestling is in a bright spot now that Vince McMahon is retiring:

“I don’t think the future has ever been brighter. Social media platforms with WWE are enormous. It’s continuing to grow globally, and it grew so much from when we did it. I love it, I’m a big fan now. The athleticism of these guys, they can do stuff that only a few of us even dreamed of back when I wrestled. The women also are knocking it out of the park. A lot of them are working better than some of the men now. It’s just a great time to be a wrestling fan and a wrestler. The future is very, very bright for professional wrestling. I evolved from a wrestler to a wrestling fan now. I enjoy it.”

Some of his favorite memories:

“Yeah. Some of the highlights with the horsemen and being with that elite group was a real honor and privilege. Of course, also slamming Yokozuna on July 4th at USS Intrepid was huge. The Lex Express also, and just the Monday Night Wars in general. The big world title win over Hulk Hogan live on TV which nobody predicted. The crowd went berserk in Detroit that night. Just a lot of great memories.”