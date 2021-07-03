It appears that the upcoming “WWE Icons” documentary on the legendary Lex Luger will no longer be airing this Sunday as originally planned.

According to Wrestling Inc., WWE pulled the premiere so that the docu-series could have a stronger lead in program, with the new air date yet to be determined. The episode will look at the life and times of the former world champion, and will feature interviews with Luger, Bret Hart, Ric Flair, Jim Cornette, and more.

The “WWE Icons” series has already covered the likes of Yokozuna, Rob Van Dam, and Beth Phoenix, and will do a special on the late Davey Boy Smith (British Bulldog) as well.

