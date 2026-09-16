Lex Luger says his original WWE heel run as “The Narcissist” ended much earlier than he expected. During a new interview with Going Ringside, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that major roster changes pushed the company to turn him babyface.

Luger said the titanium plate in his forearm gave the character a built-in advantage he believed could have sustained the run for years.

“I came in as a heel, as a narcissist. It was great. I mean, Dr. James Anders, the world-renowned guy they interviewed, he put it in there. It’s still in there, and a titanium plate from here wrapped around your elbow. So I would have loved to have stayed heel longer when I first came in. I got switched really quick because things were happening in the baby face side of the company. When I came in, the guys were leaving. Hogan was one of them. So I got switched way quicker than they wanted to. I would have loved to have done The Narcissist thing because that was a great thing that they can’t take it out. It’s a foreign object, but you can’t take it out because it’s surgically implanted and it won’t cover an elbow pad. But as a heel, you love the way you can just kind of just pull that elbow pad down. I mean, I could have got three years out of that run with that steel plate. That’s a great question. I would have loved to have had like a real run with The Narcissist with that steel plate in here. That would have been a great heel thing.”

The same interview also included Luger’s recollection of the fall that changed his WWE Hall of Fame induction plans, which WrestlingHeadlines covered separately.

Sources: Going Ringside; quotation transcription via Fightful.