Lexis King will be bringing in the New Year of 2025 with a big ass trophy.

On the Christmas Eve episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network on December 24, King defeated Charlie Dempsey, with an assist from Dempsey’s own father, William Regal.

With the win, King is the owner of the NXT Heritage Cup Championship trophy.

Following the victory, Lexis King surfaced on social media to react to the big win.

“One second I’m going toe to toe with one of the greatest, most technical wrestlers in the world today, and then next thing I know I’m holding the prestigious Heritage Cup,” King wrote via X. “Feels like I was hit by a freakin’ semi truck too!”

King continued, “I don’t know how it happened but a win is a win.”

.@LexisKingWWE and Charlie Dempsey are matching each other every step of the way! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4KNlowCZrY — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2024

And New?!?!? @RealKingRegal just hit @LexisKingWWE after he refused the Brass Knuckles, and Charlie Dempsey found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/BaYJxrj7vy — WWE (@WWE) December 25, 2024