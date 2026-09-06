Congratulations are in order for WWE NXT star Lexis King and former NXT talent Carolina Cruz.

The couple announced their engagement on social media, sharing video footage of King popping the question during a house party surrounded by friends.

Before getting down on one knee, King told Cruz that there was only one thing he wanted in life that he didn’t already have — a wife.

King then proposed, with Cruz immediately saying yes as those gathered around them celebrated.

King signed with WWE in 2023 and remains part of the NXT roster, where he is currently aligned with the BirthRight faction.

Cruz also signed with WWE in October 2023 and spent time in the company’s developmental system before being released in 2024.

Congratulations to Lexis King and Carolina Cruz on their engagement.