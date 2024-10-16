“The Loose Canon” belongs in the WWE Hall Of Fame.

That’s how his son sees things.

Lexis King surfaced on social media on Wednesday to respond to a post he saw that posed the question, “Should Brian Pillman be in the WWE Hall Of Fame?”

“Just speaking as Pillman Jr. here for a moment,” King wrote via X. “This is all I ever wanted.”

He continued, “My goal from day one in wrestling has always been to bring enough attention to the Pillman name, to remind us all of this legendary performer so that he could take his rightful spot in the Hall Of Fame.”