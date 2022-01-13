Leyla Hirsch made an appearance on the AEW Unrestricted Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

Social media:

“It’s great to have followers, but I don’t try to focus on that. I want that to be natural. So after AEW, I got way more followers. It shows that people care for me. That’s what it meant to me, that people cared for me and that I was doing something right for them to care. That was really awesome to see.”

Intergender wrestling:

“I honestly love intergender wrestling. For me personally, I think it’s helped me and it has shown me what I can do. I love wrestling girls, but to me, it makes me work when I wrestle the guys. I love it. I know people have different opinions about it, but I think it actually helps a lot of women.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription