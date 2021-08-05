Tonight’s AEW Dynamite “Homecoming” featured an women’s eliminator matchup between Leyla Hirsch and The Bunny, with the winner receiving a future title opportunity at NWA women’s champion Kamille. After a wild back and forth Hirsch picked up the victory after locking The Bunny in an armbar and forcing her to submit.

Shortly afterwards Kamille, who made a surprise cameo on the show, stepped into the ring to stare down her future challenger, and make it known that the NWA doesn’t play games. Check out a video of their interaction below.

Two tough women face off! @LegitLeyla is the next challenger for @nwa Women's World Champion #Kamille. Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/W2PiQzLLdf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

It has not yet been determined when the title match will take place. Stay tuned.