AEW women’s division star Leyla Hirsch has been noticeably absent from AEW programming over the last couple months, with a prior report stating that she had gotten injured during a taping of Dark: Elevation.

Hirsch took to Twitter today and confirmed that she did indeed get hurt back on the April 5th taping of Dark: Elevation, where she tore her ACL. She adds that she’s undergone successful surgery before thanking fans for their everlasting support. Her full tweet reads:

On April 5th, during AEW Dark Elevation, I suffered an injury. After landing on my feet from a moonsault, I tore my ACL. Today I was finally able to get my surgery. Thank you to everyone for the support . I promise to come back an improved, leaner, meaner more Legit Athlete.

You can see Hirsch’s tweet below.