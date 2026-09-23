RevPro Undisputed British Cruiserweight Champion Leyton Buzzard says he tore the ACL in his left knee during his title match at Wembley on August 29 and has since undergone surgery.

Buzzard disclosed the injury in a September 21 Instagram statement. He said the tear happened in the opening minutes of the match, but he continued wrestling on one leg. The injury was especially difficult for him to process after previous damage to his other knee.

“In the opening minutes of my championship match at Wembley I completely tore my left ACL.”

Buzzard said the ACL replacement procedure was successful. He did not give a timetable for an in-ring return. Instead, he openly questioned whether he should continue wrestling after sustaining major injuries to both knees before turning 30.

His comments leave the immediate future of his cruiserweight championship uncertain. Buzzard did not announce that he was relinquishing the title. The promotion recently set another championship match for its Paris weekend with APC.

Source: Leyton Buzzard’s Instagram statement.