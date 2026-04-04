A hip-hop star made his presence felt on SmackDown this week—and got himself involved in the road to WrestleMania in the process.

As previously advertised, Lil Yachty appeared on the April 3 episode of WWE SmackDown from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, joining his friend Trick Williams for a celebratory in-ring segment.

Williams, who recently secured a United States Championship opportunity against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42 following Zayn’s title win over Carmelo Hayes, came out to soak in the moment of his first WrestleMania match. He wasn’t alone, however, as the Atlanta rap star accompanied him to the ring.

The two shared a brief back-and-forth on the mic, with Williams extending an invitation for Yachty to be in his corner at WrestleMania—an offer that was quickly accepted and things stayed light-hearted and fun-spirited.

That is, until things took a turn.

Sami Zayn interrupted the segment, confronting Williams ahead of their upcoming title clash on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Not long after, Carmelo Hayes entered the picture as well, adding another layer to the situation. By the end of the segment, Hayes had secured a rematch against Zayn for the United States Championship for later in the evening.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 4/3/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

BROOO TRICK WILLIAMS WITH LIL YACHTY IS SO GREAT MAN 😂#Smackdown pic.twitter.com/AYoVyzjTtX — Wrestling Pics & Clips (@WrestleClips) April 4, 2026