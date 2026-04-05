Lil Yachty is a lifelong WWE fan.

And he’s finally part of the show, even if fans aren’t exactly thrilled about that fact.

On social media, there has been a growing criticism among pro wrestling fans about the overuse of celebrities at WrestleMania 42, with a fan-made poster that shows the original poker table graphics for the show, with wrestlers replaced by celebrities.

Instead of CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and others, it shows Tom Brady, Jelly Roll, iShowSpeed, Lil Yachty and Pat McAfee.

“I understand ya’ll upset but don’t try and step on my f**king moment,” Yachty fired back at fans, “I’m at the TV screen every Monday and Friday religiously.”

Yachty continued, “I’ve been to more PLE’s than most. I probably know more history than most of ya’ll. Who’s to say I don’t deserve to be apart of something I love so dearly?”

It was announced on Friday’s SmackDown that Lil Yachty will be appearing alongside Trick Williams for his match against Sami Zayn for the WWE United States Championship at WrestleMania 42.