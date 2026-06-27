Lil Yachty’s training is paying off.

As noted, Lil Yachty has been working out in the ring at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with Trick Williams and others, as rumors continue to make the rounds regarding the hip-hop star possibly entering the squared circle.

For real this time.

During the WWE Night Of Champions 2026 premium live event on Saturday, June 27 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, the WWE Universe was treated to a taste of what that might look like.

The rap mega-star got physically involved in the aftermath of Trick Williams’ successful defense of his WWE United States Championship against Ricky Saints at the WWE Night Of Champions 2026 premium live event.

Following the match, Lil Yachty helped fend off Saints with a kendo stick, leading to the owner of “The Lemon-Pepper Steppers” requesting a ‘People’s Elbow’ from Yachty.

Yachty obliged.

Watch the video below to see how that played out.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Night Of Champions 2026 Results from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.