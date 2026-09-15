Lil Yachty says money isn’t the reason he’s become so heavily involved with WWE.

The popular recording artist has been a regular presence on WWE programming for months, dating back to his involvement with Trick Williams ahead of WrestleMania 42. Yachty has since continued prioritizing his wrestling appearances despite the impact it has had on his music career.

During an appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet (see video below), Yachty stressed that he isn’t receiving a massive payday from WWE and is actually losing money by dedicating his time to wrestling.

“I never tried to make anyone believe how invested and how much I love this because it’s not for the money. I don’t want anyone to think I’m getting some crazy check,” Yachty said. “I’m losing money. I’m losing money doing this. I love it. I love everything about this shit.”

Yachty later addressed criticism from wrestling fans who have questioned the amount of television time he receives. He specifically pushed back against claims that WWE talent cuts are being made to help cover his salary.

“They be like, ‘Man, this is who you’re wasting TV time on?’ They also assume that wrestlers are getting cut to pay me. That’s not happening,” Yachty said.

“They’re not cutting wrestlers to pay my bills. I promise. I’m not getting paid that much. I don’t want anyone to think all these fantastic wrestlers are getting cut to pay my salary. That’s not the case.”

Yachty also expressed his admiration for Ilja Dragunov during the interview, while noting that Dragunov was not released by WWE and instead opted against renewing his contract.

Also during the interview, Lil Yachty revealed the origin story of Gingerbread Man and explained just how much pain he was in after his WWE debut.