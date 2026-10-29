Lil Yachty is serious about making WWE his next full-time career, even if it means walking away from the music industry entirely.

The popular rapper, who has been featured alongside Trick Williams on WWE programming in recent months, recently spoke with Complex about his experiences working for the company and his aspirations of becoming a full-time WWE Superstar.

Yachty explained that the structure of WWE television requires a different level of discipline than what he has become accustomed to throughout his music career.

“You got a real small time in your segment to get your point across, your message across and be remembered for six more days until next Friday, you know, and hope that you captivated so good that Friday that in six days you’re back on TV again.

“So, it’s a lot more militant and disciplining. I love it, man.”

The rapper made it clear that his interest in professional wrestling goes well beyond occasional appearances, revealing that he would be willing to stop releasing albums altogether if he secured a permanent role with WWE.

“If I go full time, I’m trying to go full time, I won’t ever put an album out ever again.”

Yachty also discussed the financial opportunities that could come with establishing himself as a WWE Superstar, suggesting that he would have no problem trading recording studios and concert stages for wrestling rings.

“If I climb the ranks in WWE and get the checks that I want, this music s–t can kiss me goodbye. I swear to God, I will be back flipping, getting thrown through tables, and whatever else until my body give out on me.”

Yachty first appeared on WWE SmackDown on April 3, accompanying Trick Williams ahead of his United States Championship showdown against Sami Zayn at WrestleMania 42.

He subsequently made his in-ring debut at WWE Sunday Night’s Main Event on September 6, participating in a five-minute challenge against Baron Corbin.

Yachty managed to survive the challenge, earning Williams an opportunity to compete for the United States Championship later that evening.

With Yachty now openly expressing his desire to pursue WWE on a full-time basis, it remains to be seen whether the company will expand his involvement beyond his current association with Williams.